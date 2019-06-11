The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning a big tour to Africa later this year which will connect the couple with some of Harry’s greatest passions as well as those of his late mother.

Harry and Meghan plan to visit Malawi to expand the reach of his charity Sentebale into that country.

The couple will also visit Angola to highlight the continuing problems from land mines – an issue about which his mother cared passionately.

According to Itv, the tour will also include a visit to South Africa.

It was in Angola shortly before her death that Princess Diana walked through an active land mine area.

She was famously pictured wearing a visor and detonated a mine in front of a number international reporters.