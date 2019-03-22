Prioritize affected children during relief items distribution

By Patience Abeck

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Save The Children is urging agencies to prioritize on affected children during relief items distribution.

Save the Children is among agencies responding to the Malawi government’s appeal for support and resources to affected children, families and communities following the flood disaster that hit Malawi, killing 60 people in the country and leaving around one million people destitute.

The organization is also responding to the needs of children and families in Mozambique and Zimbabwe who were recently affected by cyclone Idai.

The child rights agency says it is keen to help children cope with the disaster and encourages care givers, parents and teachers to give special attention to children since disasters negatively affect their emotional well being.

Save the Children’s Country Director for Malawi, Kim Koch, said in a statement “It is important to understand children’s unique needs. They need extra attention and should return to their normal routine as soon as possible to ensure that they are safe and protected. This includes getting schools in flood-affected areas back on track and ensuring that education continues to be a priority.”

“Children of all ages are particularly vulnerable during disasters. This is an especially distressing situation for children, many of whom may have had their lives and sense of normality totally disrupted. Children will need special understanding and extra support during this time.”Koch explained, calling all caregivers to give children reassurance and tell them that the government and adults are doing everything they can to protect and help children affected by the disaster.

On its part, Save the Children is committed to collaborating closely with Government and other rescue and relief agencies in undertaking rapid humanitarian assessment and in the delivery of relief and recovery items to alleviate the suffering of the affected household.

Last week, Save the Children responded to the Malawi government’s appeal for support by distributing basic relief items and medical supplies in Chikwawa and Zomba to help people affected by flooding in the country. Items distributed by the agency include; HTH=6 tins (25), sanitory pads=413, Water guards =507, lifeboy soap =251, ufresh soap tabs =1336, Buckets with no tap = 499, Exercise books=6000, colour chalk =6 boxes, white chalk = 6 boxes, Big pens =5040, HB read pencils =4500, crayons =4500.

Save the Children has already deployed its emergency response team as part of the District Civil Protection and Interagency Committees to assess the needs of children in affected districts and has pledged to continue with more support.

Save the Children believes all children have a right to protection from violence, exploitation, abuse and neglect at all times.

Save the Children has zero-tolerance on any form of harm or abuse done to children, whether perpetrated by staff, partners, or anyone else. If you hear, see or suspect any form of child abuse, report immediately to the Save the Children toll-free line 52121.