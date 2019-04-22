LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-There is a tag of war between Malawi Prison Services and Malawi Police Services following President Peter Mutharika’s unrealistic promotion of police officers leaving the other sister institution, the prison unattended to. This has angered Malawi Prison Service officers as to why only Malawi police could get such favours. The development comes after a memo posted in most police offices, from Inspector General of Police Rodney Jose, indicates that the promotions are effective April 19 2019. Inside source at Malawi Prisons Service has said prison staff have not welcomed the idea.

“This is the third time for police officers to be promoted while we are not being considered for promotions.

“We are very angry. Actually, we, as Malawi Prison Service officers, are planning to put down our tools on Tuesday to show our dissatisfaction. For your information, some people here have worked for 23 years without being considered for promotion,” the source said.

National police spokesperson, James Kadadzera told The Daily Times that the promotions were meant to motivate officers for keeping crime rates down.