LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- A25-year-old prison warder is in police custody at Lumbadzi Police Sub-Station on allegation that he raped a 15-year-old girl.

No 3672 Prison Warder Paul Chindozi of Maula Prison is alleged to have raped the victim, who happens to be his step daughter, on Monday at Lumbadzi Training Center.

Kanengo Police station spokesperson,Laban Makalani told the Maravi Post that mother of victim, who is aged 28 and works as a Bar Tender at B Square Bottle Store in Lumbadzi alleges that she discovered about the incident on Monday night soon after knocking off from duty.

Makalani said that during the time, the mother found the girl crying and when she enquired from her, she revealed that she had been raped by her step father.

“Following the development, the mother took the victim to Lumbadzi Police where she was referred to a healthy facility for medical examination. Hospital personnel confirmed that the victim was defiled.

“Prison Warder Paul Chndozi, who hails from Mangwe village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Nkukula in Dowa, surrendered himself to the police on Tuesday. He has been charged with the offence of Defilement under section 138 of the penal code. He will appear before court soon,” said Makalani.

The victim is in standard eight at Evergreen Private Primary School in Lumbadzi.