By Alick Junior Sichali

The pro-Vice-President Saulos Chilima faction of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has vowed to continue with its campaign despite facing threats.

Outspoken member of the Chilima crusade, Bon Kalindo, was reacting to recent threats from the party’s leadership to deal with all dissenters.

Kalindo said no amount of threats will shake the grouping as it pushes for leadership change in the ruling party ahead of the 2019 tripartite elections.

“What we are saying is we want change in the Democratic Progressive Party [DDP] and that no one should be afraid to express his views because of someone will threaten him if he does so.

“And also we want to have a convention where delegates are going to choose their candidate freely not that we should endorse someone because a quarter of the party is saying so,” Kalindo said.

According to reports the much touted Chilima camp was invited to Sanjika palace where some members of the ruling party asked them to endorse President Peter Mutharika for the 2019 tripartite elections but they refused to make the announcement.

The grouping has vowed that it will never stop giving their support to Chilima and that they are confident that come 2019 polls they will be on the winning side as Malawians wont to see change.

Cracks continue to appear in President Peter Mutharika’s party since his late brother Bingu’s widow, Callista Mutharika, suggested that the party needed fresh leadership.