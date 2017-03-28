LILONGWE-(MaraviPost):Sosten Gwengwe on Monday emerged the winner in Malawi Congress Party (MCP) primary elections for Lilongwe Msozi North, beating MCP diehards Dzoole Mwale, Chimphonda, Dzuwa and Kathewera.

By-elections are expected to be held in the constituency following the death of the Member of Parliament for the area Mr. Highton Jiva.

According to the polls that took place on Monday, Gwengwe amassed 559 votes to claim the party’s candidacy while Kathewera managed 11 votes, Mwale and Dzuwa scooped 2 votes each, and Chimphonda got 1 vote.

The win for the former People’s Party (PP) politician, guarantees him a place to represent his former party, MCP in the May 2017 by-elections.

Gwengwe rejoined the MCP and expressed his interest in contesting for the constituency after Jiya’s death.

He was previously MP for Dedza Central where he won in 2009 on MCP ticket before joining DPP and later PP.

He failed to retain the constituency in 2014 when he contested on PP ticket.

Gwengwe was also the 2014 polls running mate for former president Joyce Banda on the PP ticket, but he dumped the party after losing in the tripartite elections.