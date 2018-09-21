The body of the late former Vice Chancellor of the University of Malawi (UNIMA) Professor David Rubadiri will be laid to rest this Saturday, September 22, 2018 in Mzuzu city.

According to information at hand, Professor Rubadiri will be buried at a place where Malawi’s former first female cabinet minister Rose Chibambo was buried.

Kwame Rubadiri, son to the late Professor confirmed of the development in an interview with the state controlled Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC).

According to Kwame, the burial ceremony will commerce with a church service at St Marks Anglican Church in Mzuzu at 09:00 o’clock in the morning.

Professor David Rubadiri passed on last Saturday 15 September, 2018 at Mzuzu Central Hospital.