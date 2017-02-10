LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)–Judge Fiona Atupele Mwale of the High Court in Lilongwe has decried the difficulty to obtain a progress report on intercountry adoption owing to the fact that Malawi is not a signatory to The Hague Convention on the Protection of Children and Cooperation in Respect of Intercountry Adoption.

The judge said this in the Adoption Cause Number 01 of 2017 in which she granted an adoption order to an American pop star Madonna who applied to the Lilongwe High Court to adopt Malawian twins named Esther and Stella on Tuesday.

This means that Malawi cannot legally expect Madonna to furnish Malawi with reports as to how the adopted children are fairing in Ametica.

Madonna arrived in the country silently in the capital on Monday midnight to pick the four- year old twins.

Judiciary Spokesperson Mlenga Mvula confirmed that Madonna’s adoption application has been granted saying she came to the court with lawyers.

Mvula however failed again to mention particulars of the kids saying his office was not provided with those details in line with Children Care, Protection and Justice Act.

Madonna first adopted David Banda in 2006 and later also took Mercy James in 2009 at an orphanage in the boarder and central district of Mchinji.

Since then she has been spotted several times in the country touring her charity Raising Malawi whose operation is yet to make strides.

Pop Star Madonna second arrival in the country comes barely two months after The Maravi Post published an article on Home of Hope orphanage where David was adopted seeking financial support to complete construction of girls’ hostels.

The organization disclosed that it was failing to finalize the girl’s hostels vocation college and teacher’s houses which started in 2004 due to financial problems.