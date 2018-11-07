By Nenenji Mlangeni

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-There is chaos in the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as most National Governing Council members feel the party’s vice president for the South Kondwani Nankhumwa, who is also Minister of Local Government and Leader of the House in Malawi Parliament, is power hungry.

An inside source from the governing council told The Maravi Post that prior to the Ndirande rally on Sunday, a meeting was convened to draw a programme of events.

The agreed programme included speeches from Henry Mussa, Joseph Mwanamvekha, Ben Phiri and George Chaponda.

The party’s publicity secretary Nicholas Dausi was also present in the planning meeting.

However, a day before the rally most of the NGC members gave apologies and were subsequently missing. Dausi also gave an apology but he surprised everyone by turning up in Ndirande, a development which raised some suspicions.

When Nankhumwa heard that some members had decided to stay away from the rally he was very bitter and that led to the delay in starting the meeting as he was trying to find out why the people were not on his side.

Instead of starting at 1:30pm the rally started at around 3pm and people like Cecelia Chazama were brought in at the eleventh hour to speak at the rally.

DPP Regional Governor for the South Charles Mchacha was very angry and instead of venting his anger on the members who shunned the meeting he started swearing at all women who do not support DPP, calling them prostitutes. He also referred to the members who were absent as thieves.

During the rally presidential advisor Francis Mphepo and Dausi stressed the need for unity of purpose in the DPP confirming the divisions that are rocking the party.

When asked why they did not attend the rally, the concerned members said there are a number of issues that the party needs to address.

Tensions in the DPP started when Nankhumwa was elected as the VP for the South, a post which he was contesting with George Chaponda.

Nankhumwa is said to have masterminded the maize saga which saw Chaponda losing his cabinet post and with it the position of Parliamentary Government Chief Whip, which Nankhumwa took over.

The feud that is in DPP has reached its peak and sources from within have said the party’s vice presidents from the other three regions have vowed not to attend any of Nankhumwa’s rallies.

Nankhumwa is seen as President Peter Mutharikas favourite and it is rumoured that he is eyeing the position of running mate for DPP for the 2019 tripartite elections.