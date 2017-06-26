Malawi High Court on Friday, ordered the state broadcaster, Malawi Broadcasting Cooperation (MBC) to pay MK3.5 million to the Speaker of Parliament, Richard Msowoya for carrying a fake news against him.

The Court also ordered MBC to retract the said propaganda article and air the apology during five successive news bulletins on its radio, and television in both Chichewa and English.

According to the Court, K2.5 million will be compensation to Msowoya while K1 million is for Court costs.

Maravi Post established that on 15 April, 2017, MBC aired a news bulletin in which Msowoya who is also the Vice President for the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP), sent his Personal Assistant Patrick Kayira to steal a laptop from the office of the Minister of Finance, in order to spy on Government financial transactions.

Kayira was arrested by the police but vehemently denied to have been sent by Msowoya; he said “it was his own intention.”. The development angered Msowoya, who took legal action against MBC through his lawyer, Innocentia Ottober.

Ottober argued that the story described his client as a thief, crook, and dishonest person. Lawyer for MBC Chancy Gondwe, confirmed the development, and said the state broadcaster is ready to follow and respect the Court orders.

Malawians, including opposition parties, and religious leaders have repeatedly attacked MBC for carrying fake news, especially against Government critics.