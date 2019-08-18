By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Prophet Shepherd Bushiri lied to Malawian youths when he promised to give them a starter up capital amounting to MK20 Million the amount which is nearer US$27,000.

Bushiri promised this when he made a business presentation during the Christian Youths Business Symposium which took place in Blantyre on 28 January, 2017.

Christian Youth Association of Malawi Executive Director Christopher Chimangeni told news conference in the capital Lilongwe that the youths are very disappointed with the broken promises.

“We are not happy with the development Major 1 promised this amount of money but up to now its almost 2 years waiting in vain,” said Chimangeni.

In January 2017 CYAMA organized a business symposium in Malawi’s commercial capital Blantyre where it was targeting youths that are passionate about venturing into entrepreneurship.

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, South Africa-based President of Shepherd Bushiri Investments and leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) was guest speaker among others.

After the symposium, CYAMA National Coordinator Christopher Chimangeni called the symposium very successful and that they had secured entrepreneurship deals from both individuals and private sector ready to bankroll the youth with viable business concepts.

But since then, nothing has been done on the ground.

The youth who submitted business proposals has faulted CYAMA for being silent yet pledges and deals were announced soon after the symposium.

Among other initiatives that came due to the symposium, he cited the AU Youth Initiative and Malawi government involved with CYAMA that will see its representative going to China for entrepreneurship training.

Chimangeni is also accusing Bushiri over his failure to fulfill his promises of funding other symposiums in Mzuzu and Lilongwe.

CYAMA leader disclosed that efforts from Bushiri always yield nothing.

“Now fellow youths are accusing me now that I received the money which is not true hence engaging you the media that if indeed is the man of God’s delays we will know exactly what happened to the promise,” worries Chimangeni.

Prophet Bushiri’s Spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo has been assuring this publication that his office is working on the promise.

Nyondo said his office might be pre-occupied with other business hence the delays of the pledge.