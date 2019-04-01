xenophobia attacks on Malawians

By Nenenji Mlangeni

PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has appealed to South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa to end xenophobia attacks on Malawians raging in Durban.

The ECG leader made the statement on Sunday in his Pretoria church while responding to the gracious message of goodwill from President Ramaphosa sent through a delegation of top ANC gurus.

So far, four Malawians are feared in Durban due to the escalating xenophobic attacks happening there.

“I would like, through ANC delegates here, to appeal to President Ramaphosa to act and put an end to xenophobia attacks on Malawians happening in Durban.

“I am a Malawian and it shocks me seeing images of violence and death due to these attacks. We are all Africans, lets learn to live and coexist together,” he said.

Meanwhile, government has condemned the attacks.

“Government is concerned about the reported attacks on foreign nationals in KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo,” the state communications department said in a statement issued Thursday night.

“We urge law enforcement agencies to ensure that perpetrators of these violent acts are brought to book”.