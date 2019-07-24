Prophet Bushiri condemns fake social media reports linking him to Malawi Demos

PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-Prophet Shepherd Bushiri on Tuesday condemned fake social media reports in circulation linking him to the ongoing demonstrations in Malawi.

The fake reports purports that the ECG leader has warned MEC chairperson Jane Ansah to resign or throw the country into chaos.

Bushiri’s Director of Communication Ephraim Nyondo has therefore advised the general public to ignore the reports for they are out rightly fake and misleading.

“Prophet Bushiri is a church leader and ECG doesn’t not, directly or indirectly, get involved in the local politics of any country where we operate,” he said.

Nyondo has also warned people behind dragging Bushiri into politics, saying the long arm of the law will catch up with them.