LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- South Africa-based Malawian, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church, on Friday made a surprise donation of MK10 million to two children’s care centres in the capital Lilongwe.

Prophet Bushiri made the donations of MK5 million each to SOS Children Village (Area 36), and Tilinanu Orphanage (Area 49), in his quest to support the underprivileged and vulnerable groups in the society.

Apart from the cash donation, the Man of God, who has a 300,000 strong following in South Africa and growing numbers in Malawi and the USA, shared good moments with the children at the two centres. He played ball, sung, and shared bible stories.

Bushiri’s outstretched hand to the Malawi’s needy children comes barley a week after he made similar donations in Nicaragua in Central America, and Nigeria.

The Man of God, popularly known as “Major 1,” disputed claims from his critics who link his charity to political interests of Malawi.

Responding to questions from the media, Prophet Bushiri said that his charity work was in line with gospel’s teaching of sharing the little one has to the needy; being charitable; he said it was wrong to criticize him and line him up with desires of becoming a politician.

Bushiri emphasized that being charitable is from the heart and is following with God’s call for people to help those in need, and said this (charity works) always pleases God.

“I saw it important to offer to the needy for their wellbeing. This is my charity work, started three years ago, which Malawi as my home, and should be a priority. I will always support the underprivileged in doing for God’s work.

“My charity work shouldn’t be associated with politics as this the work of God to his children. If I have political ambitions, then why did I provide similar services to Nicaragua in Central America and Nigeria? Does it mean I am also campaigning in those countries?” Bushiri said, responding to reporters’ questions.

In his remarks after receiving the donation, an SOS Children Village official, Mr. Nyirongo, said he was over the moon considering that the donation comes on the same date the SOS was commemorating the founder’s birthday.

Nyirongo lauded the Prophet for the timely donation, which will reach about 120 children the institution has in the home that caters for orphaned and vulnerable children.

Echoing on the same, Tilinanu Orphanage’s Executive Director Chawanangwa Mkandawire, expressed gratitude for the cash donation. He said it will help in completion of other structures on the premises and buy students’ uniforms, clothes, food and other daily living essentials.

Mkandawire disclosed that the facility was able to offer care to 35 girls since its establishment in 2009. This was mainly due to limited resources as the institutional operation cost comes from person funds, and some well-wishers.

Prophet Bushiri, who has investments in farming, gold mining, oil wells, hotels, telecommunications, banks, and high learning institutions. On several occasions he has provided timely financial and food support to Malawians and beyond in various sectors.