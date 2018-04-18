The giving spirit of the president of Shepherd Bushiri Investments (SBI) Dr Shepherd Bushiri continues to make headlines with the latest being his home city, Mzuzu, where on Tuesday he donated loads of maize to four key child care centres.

The donation was part of the national relief maize distribution programme he launched two weeks ago in Lilongwe, Malawi.

In Mzuzu, Bushiri targeted key childcare centres and, so far, four has benefited from a gesture that has seen more than 3000 bags distributed.

Among others they include Limbikani Community Based Organisation which has over 200 homeless kids; Mwambene Orphanage which has over 500 orphans and children living with HIV and Aids; and Mzuzu Crisis Nursery which has over 100 kids.

In total, a load of over 3000 bags of maize has been distributed to these centres which, according to Mzuzu City Council officials, represents a giant relief to them.

Mzuzu City Council head of social welfare Harvey Limwalo hailed Dr Bushiri for the gesture, calling it timely and on point.

He asked other companies in Malawi to emulate Bushiri’s example in helping children in the city.

Making the donation through his communications director Ephraim Nyondo, Bushiri sent a word that he will never tire sharing his fortune with the less privileged in Malawi.

Nyondo said Bushiri has a dangerous giving spirit which none can take away from him.

He added that SBI is founded on the principles of sharing that is why every year, Bushiri makes a gesture of giving to the less privileged.

The programme continues this week with visits in Ntchisi and Kasungu before proceeding to hard hit Balaka and Chikwawa districts.