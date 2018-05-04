LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The President of Shepherd Bushiri Investments (SBI), Prophet Bushiri Friday afternoon fulfilled the MK15 million pledged he made to Salima District Council for the construction of the dyke.

The dykes are meant to reduce effects of flooding that year in year out ransacks communities in the district.

Addressing the news conference after cheque presentation ceremony to the Salima council officials at SBI offices at Area 47 in the capital Lilongwe, Prophet Bushiri said the gesture is part of the SBI’s 2017-2020 Disaster Management Program in Malawi.

The Prophet disclosed that the program aims at supporting and putting to practice government’s Disaster Risk Management (DRM) policy which was approved by President Peter Mutharika in February, 2015.

The man of God added that SBI is committed inputting the policy document into practice.

“As we are all aware, the 2015 DRM policy aims at achieving two things; one responding to disasters when they strike; and two, preparing for disasters to reduce their effect on our people.

“As, we are aware, we have been distributing relief maize to families affected by disasters in the 2017-2018 consumption season. So, far, almost 15,000 families have been reached which translates to more over 80,000 people. We intend to reach 30,000 families.The program is still going on,” explains Dr. Bushiri.

The prophet therefore extended his hands to various stakeholders in the country to partner him in the disaster management venture.

“The cheque presented today is a testimony of our commitment towards the construction of the dykes in Salima. As a man of God, we embrace a spirit of love as Jesus tell us to do to the needy and unprivileged.We will continue serving Children of God in time of trouble,” assure Prophet Bushiri.

In his remarks, Salima District Council Chairperson Evanson Mpayani lauded the SBI timely support towards addressing risk disasters saying dykes will be constructed along Kamuzu road-bridge with quality drainage system.

Mpayani who is also a Chitala ward councilor for Salima North-West Constituency assured SBI effective usage of funds for the quality of dykes to reduce floods.