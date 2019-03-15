Prophet Bushiri serving flock

JOHANNESBURG-(MaraviPost)-Prophet Shepherd Bushiri on Thursday fulfilled the R400 000 pledge he made to Joburg fire victims when he handed over several items to about 375 beneficiaries.

City of Joburg has since the Prophet for the gesture to fire victims of Alexandra, a high density residential area in the city.

About 380 people, from over 25 families in the area, lost their possession due to fire that raged and left their homes in rubble.

Bushiri carrying relief items

Official from City of Joburg Niel Rooi told the gathering that it is always a great honour to have people who pledge and fulfill them, adding:

“We appreciate Prophet Bushiri’s gesture and we wish him and the church great life for touching the lives of people in Alexandra.”

Bushiri visited the area last week to appreciate the damage and also stand with the victims in prayer. He promised to return this week after making a pledge of R400 000.

The ECG leader, renowned for his philanthropic work, returned to the area on Thursday with assorted basic items, worth about R400 000, meant to help the victims start a new lease of life.

Over 380 people received packs of maize meal, cooking oil, soap, blankets, clothes, sugar, salt and several other commodities.

Children’s books, clothes, shoes and supplies were also part of the packages delivered to the victims.

In an interview, Bushiri said he had come to Alexandra as, expected, a man of God though not to preach the word but to demonstrate it.

“We have not come here with the Bible to preach to you that God loves you. We have come here with these items to preach to you, by demonstrating, that God loves you. This is a message we have brought and you, too, should emulate it when your neighbor is in want and need,” he said.

He added that he does not give because he has, but because he understand what it means to lose everything and what it means to render a hand the way God did through sending His son Jesus Christ.