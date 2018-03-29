LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President of Shepherd Bushiri Investments (SBI) Dr Shepherd Bushiri is in Malawi to cheer survivors of different forms of natural disasters that hit the country recently.

This is part of the Prophet’s spiritual welfare towards God’s children during this Easter festive season Christians across the global celebrate death and rise of Jesus Christ.

As SBI’s social corporate responsibility, the company thought of helping the unprivileged as a way showing appreciation to its customers.

Consequently, On Thursday Prophet Bushiri popularly known as “Major 1” donated over 2000 bags of maize to Mtandire and Mtsiliza disasters; floods and hailstorms victims in the capital Lilongwe.

The Prophet told the media briefing after the donation that as Man of God, it was worth to respond’s to the needs of God’s Children.

The Man of God therefore urged Christians across the world to emulate Christ’s spirit of love during the Easter festival season the the needy.

“This is the time we need to support our brothers and sister in trouble as children of God. This is love which must be emulated by every Christians. The ministry will continue serving God’s children in times of danger,” assures Prophet Bushiri.

Gogo Rosaria, one of the beneficiaries told the Maravi Post after receiving the donation that the support was timely.

She lauded the Prophet for the able hand in time of trouble.

Dr Bushiri, who is also a prophet of God with the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG), will this be at Salima boma to cheer those recovering from the after-shocks of flooding activities that hit the district recently.

In these interactions, Dr Bushiri is distributing maize to help supplement the dietary needs of the victims.

SBI is a global investments company registered in South Africa, Malawi, UK, USA, Dubai and Zambia. It has investments, among others, in mining, telecommunications, hotels, consultancy and media.