PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s spokesperson has condemned social media fake circulations alleging the ECG leader was born Chipiliro Gama.

“It appears the grand scheme by faceless naysayers of always wanting to find an issue with Prophet Bushiri is refusing to tone down with the recent being the apparent creation and spread of falsehoods that the ECG leader was born Chipiliro Gama,” reads the statement signed by Bushiri’s communications director Ephraim Nyondo.

Said Nyondo: “Prophet Bushiri is a fourth-born in the family of six. He was born Shepherd Bushiri and we all know the amazing and inspiring story of his birth which moved his mother to name him ‘Shepherd’. Since then, he has never changed his name.”

Nyondo has since advised the public against such fake circulations as they are advanced by agents of darkness who are always afraid of the light that Prophet Bushiri’s ministry work represents.