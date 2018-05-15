By Ngwako malatji

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, left, and Prophet Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng met in Midrand yesterday to iron out their differences and turn over a new leaf.

South African’s prominent men of the cloth – Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and Prophet Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng – are now drinking from the same pool of Siloam.

The two charismatic church heavyweights have for five years been publicly crucifying each other and often skewered each other in their sermons.

Sunday World can today reveal that the two Bible punchers have buried their hatchets, and promised to work together.

Bushiri confirmed that he has extended an olive branch to Mboro and was looking forward to working with him.

“I feel it’s a great achievement and honour to the body of Christ. It is the way things must always be. Men of God must reconcile and serve God in unity. We serve the same God.

“It [the relationship] will be that of mutual understanding and love as God taught us love.”

Bushiri said he did not harbour any animosity towards Mboro, and said he fired his disciple who planted a story that Mboro claimed to have gone to heaven to meet God.

“Personally, I have never hated him. I have always respected him and his calling. People who fight men of God are not supposed to be tolerated by other men of God, no matter how close they can be to any man of God. They must be fired from any responsibility as soon as possible.

“I suffer the same mischief from other people and I know how painful it is to be lied to. There was one guy who would do some work for the ministry, but when we learnt he was among those fighting prophet Mboro, we fired him,” he said.

He appealed to other pastors to emulate them.

“They must learn that it’s not about competition but completion of God’s work.

We need unity in the body of Christ and I am looking forward to working together with other great men and women of God in this country. We all serve God’s flock.

“… our followers must not just learn but imitate this Christ-like gesture. The attitude of love, reconciliation and moving forward should always remain with us,” Bushiri said.

Mboro said he was happy with the truce and that Bushiri cleared his name when he fired the man who disseminated false information about him.

“I concluded then that this man was acting on Bushiri’s instruction but I realised after my meetings with him that I was wrong. I’m satisfied he had nothing to do with it,” he said.

“We are servants of God and we serve one God, and fighting among ourselves is not necessary. I will be with him in all the storms that he is facing as part of #Mboro50”