The Prophet assurance comes amid news queries from the nation of Malawi, mostly, advanced by Christian Youth Association of Malawi (CYAMA) with regards to the alleged MK20 million pledge allegedly made by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri in January 2017 in Blantyre during the Youth Entrepreneurship Summit.

In a press statement signed by Prophet Bushiri’s Spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo and made available to the Maravi Post emphasised the need for youth in the country to embrace the culture of patience and avoid engaging the media on matters that could be resolved amicably.

Below is the Prophet Bushiri’s statement of commitment to support Malawi youths

PROPHET BUSHIRI POSITION ON SUPPORTING YOUTH PROJECTS IN MALAWI

For the record, due to his increased and incessant spirit of supporting youths—which is part of his role in meeting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)—Prophet Bushiri, in 2017, engaged CYAMA to organize a Youth Symposium to help hear the voices of the youths and also see how best they can be supported.

Convinced with the success of the symposium, the Prophet committed MK20 million to support CYAMA’s managed youth entrepreneurship.

The position was that Prophet Bushiri would help fund projects, under CYAMA, that would help youths excel in entrepreneurship areas.

The expectation was that CYAMA would present such youth projects before Prophet Bushiri so that, in his capacity, he would move to help youths have top-ups in their business.

It is unfortunate that, over the years, CYAMA leadership has been steadfast and ruthlessly robust in pushing to have the cash from the Prophet without clearly providing the youth entrepreneurship projects which the Project must fund.

Instead, CYAMA has chosen to use the media to disparage the Prophet as a liar when they, themselves, are failing to meet the expected provision of project document that would ensure that every exchange between the Prophet and them was being handled in an accountable and transparent manner.

This is very unfortunate and we believe CYAMA’s leadership will come to terms with their conscious and do the needful for the sake of empowering our youths.

Prophet Bushiri’s pledge still stands and we expect CYAMA to do the needful.

Prophet Bushiri is a law abiding citizen and he believes in democracy and human rights—especially in areas of youth empowerment.

This is why, over the years, the Prophet has dedicated years in supporting youths through provision of bursaries to out of school students; supporting youths in disaster prone districts through relief response and recovery projects; supporting youth in arts through the Major 1 Records; and many more.

The Prophet would also want to appeal to appeal to youth organisations in Malawi to partner with him in a bid to ensure that youths are productive.

