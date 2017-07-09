PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)- It was all smiles, hugs and flowers were the order of the ‪Saturday afternoon‬ at the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) headquarters in Pretoria, South Africa, when Prophet Shepherd ordained about 11,000 church leaders, drawn from all parts of the world.

The prestigious annual event, which took place at ECG Showground in Pretoria, marked the graduation of ECG church leaders after going through series of Christian leadership courses.

Donned in blue gowns of excellence, the graduates expressed gratitude at the feat and, through their leaders, spoke greatly of the experience; they promised to deliver in their respective areas of work.

ECG leader and founder, Prophet Bushiri underscored the importance of the event underlining that it symbolizes the value of leadership and skill training at ECG.

He said ECG was founded on principles of religious excellence and this can only be translated if its leaders are well -trained, to enable them manage the church at various levels of its growth and expansion.

Bushiri further said, the event was a culmination of ECG growth in the world, and the need for well-trained leaders to manage and consolidate the global expansion.

“The main reason we have stewardship is for soul winning. It is our duty as stewards to preach the gospel and win souls for Jesus Christ.

“I am proud to see you as my pastors, my stewards, my leaders who are gathered here with one vision; and that vision is to serve the kingdom of God,” Bushiri said.

One of the graduates Elisha Banda, from Malawi was over the moon thanking Prophet Bushiri, and the entire ECG leadership for the experience.

“I return home well equipped with knowledge and zeal to preach the gospel and win many souls. I have the confidence and I will use the knowledge acquired here to ensure that the vision of our leader, Prophet Bushiri, is translated on the ground,” he said.

Banda advised his fellow graduates to live the knowledge acquired so that ECG continues to grow as a church and be of immediate spiritual relevance to the people they serve.

The development comes barely a week after The South Africa-based Malawian Prophet Bushiri took his ministry to Australia where he shook the nation with a series of teachings, prophecies and deliverance sessions.

Later, the Man of God popularly as “Major 1”, turned many residents to Christ in the city of Dallas, Texas in USA.

The visit to the US was part of the Prophet’s global tours that he has made with the aim of spreading the gospel to every part of the world. He recently toured Nicaragua, Cameroon, and Nigeria.

The ECG has branches in Africa, North America, Europe and Asia.