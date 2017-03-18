BLANTURE-(MaraviPost) – South Africa-Malawian based Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG), announced this week he is ready to bail out the Malawi nation football team, the Flames. The firebrand prophet that is a household name in malawi and South African said he will release funds for the flag carrier to participate in the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Prophet Bushiri’s offer comes barely a week after Football Association of Malawi (Fam) dropped the bombshell when it announced that it will withdraw theFlames participation in both the 2019 AFCON and the 2018 Champion of African Nations (CHAN) due to lack of funds.

The football governing body further said it suspending the recruitment of the national team’s couch until such a time that government has adequate resources to fund the recruitment.

To participate in the two competitions, FAM needs to spend MK200 million and earn some money from gate collections and broadcasting rights. The association has already exhausted its MK39 million funding for 2016/2017 financial year.

In an exclusive interview with The Maravi Post on Saturday, Prophet Bushiri’s Communications Officer Ephraim Nyondo, said the offer rest in the hands of FAM to approach him using appropriate procedures.

Nyondo therefore asked the FAM to present its budget which will be scrutinized by the Prophet’s financial managers.

“It has been always been (Prophet Bushiri’s) wish to support the Flames saying the team carries Malawi’s Flag and is a continental showpiece,” said Nyondo.

FAMPresident Walter Nyamilandu, confirmed Bushiri’s offer with grateful appreciation. He said the association will consult on the matter with the necessary authorities before taking the package.

The development has excited Flames captain Limbikani Mzava who described the offer as a timely gesture. He urged the authorities to grab the opportunity without delay.

In 2016, Prophet Bushiri also supported the Flames with a MK44 million donations for the national team to meet the costs of 2017 AFCON back-to-back qualifiers against Guinea’s Sylli Nationale.