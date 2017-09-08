Soap products and Marketing Pamphletes circulating on social media bearing Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s name are fake, the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) disclosed this week.

Social media has been flooded with products such as soaps, and money cards said to be coming from ECG.

ECG communications director Ephraim Nyondo.

The ECG this week issued a strong warning to the public against such products because they are “propaganda tools against the church.”

Nyondo told Media that persons behind the smear campaign “are doing this simply to tarnish the name and image of (ECG) ministry.

But we praise God because we are bigger than this small propaganda.”

ECG further revealed that many more products and false rumors on the church are circulating, in a bid to tarnish the image of the church and the founder of ECG.

Nyondo said the ECG church is dismayed at the greed that individuals have towards gaining money from innocent people through such exploitative activities.

He urges the public to be careful and regularly watch the Prophetic Channel in order to keep abreast with legitimate church materials.

