SOUTH AFRICA (Maravi Post)—Billionaire celebrity preacher Prophet Shepherd Bushiri shocked his church during Sunday when he unveiled an offer of vehicle ownership deals to his followers.

The Church has over 300 000 registered members.

Under the deal, the Prophet will act as guarantor to every congregant who wants to own a vehicle. He revealed he has already engaged Chief Executive Officers of various motor vehicle companies on the deal.

Asked why making the deal, the Prophet said he wants to ease mobility challenges facing his congregants.

“Our evening services, especially on Friday and Mondays, ends very late. Sometimes they go until two or three in the morning. This presents a challenge for our members and we want to reverse it,” he said.

The Prophet—who is the founder and leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG)—underlined that the deal takes off this Wednesday at the church’s headquarters at Pretoria Showground in South Africa.

Vusi Mokoena—one of ECG congregants who resides in Soweto, Johannesburg and commutes to Pretoria, about 55 kilometres, for every service—hailed the Prophet’s move as a milestone of preaching the gospel beyond the pulpit.

He said in Prophet Bushiri, popularly known as Major One, he sees a Man of God who has the heart of people and understands that humans need both spiritual and physical needs to survive.

He vowed that he will be the first to put pen into a paper over the deal.