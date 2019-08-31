MZIMBA-(MaraviPost)-The renowned South African-based prophet Shepherd Bushiri on Friday handed over modern secondary school in his village in Rumphi to Malawi government. The prophet sent his team to officially hand it over the facility which has been built silently. DC for Mzimba Movete cuts the ribbon as SBF Duncan Zgambo and Northern Region Education Boss Mr Mzondi Moyo looks on DC Movement greets Zgambo the CEO of Shepherd Bushiri Foundation The school block Learning materials also donated by Bushiri Students in praise of Bushiri Bushiri also donated computers and office equipment for the school Learners at the school block

Bushiri’s move has shocked many as they could hardly believe that, despite the challenges he has been going through, he still had a moment in his everlasting busy schedule to think about becoming a solution to challenges facing his home village.

But true to their surprise, Bushiri—through his Shepherd Bushiri Foundation (SBF)—has handed over to government the modern Zolokere Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Hewe, Rumphi District, which he has been building for the past years.

Bushiri, through the chief executive officer of SBF, Duncan Zgambo, handed over the school at a ceremony held at the premise on Friday.

The government was represented by the Education Division Manager for the northern region, Mzondi Moyo; District Education Manager for Rumphi, Macfarene Mzumare; and the District Commissioner for Rumphi, Fred Movete.

The four-block, modern secondary school boasts of: four classrooms with capacity of over 70 students; four offices for teachers; one library room; one laboratory room; one staff room covering over 20 teachers; one office for the head teacher and one office for the school bursar.

He further furnished the school with all the furniture for the offices, library text books, laboratory equipments and computers.

In his remarks, Zgambo said: “Dr Bushiri grew up and went to school in this area and he used to walk over 15 kilometers just to get to Zolokere Primary School. Even when got selected to Katowo CDSS, his challenge of braving distances was complicated with the fact so many of his friends could not further their studies as there were few secondary schools in his area to accommodate everybody.”

Driven by such memories of pain, Bushiri, whom God has blessed with a fortune, took it upon himself to go back to Hewe and be part of making a difference to the community that raised him.

“He might have loved to be part of this ceremony, but he has told me to tell you that he feels happy and contented to be part of being a solution to his community,” said Zgambo.

District Commissioner Movete hailed Prophet Bushiri for the project, saying it will help increase access to secondary education for the youths in the area.