PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, South Africa-based President of Shepherd Bushiri Investments and leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) on Sunday disputed claims that he lied to Malawian youths when he promised to give them a starter up capital amounting to MK20 Million the amount which is nearer US$27,000.

Bushiri promised this when he made a business presentation during the Christian Youths Business Symposium which took place in Blantyre on 28 January, 2017.

The Prophet Bushiri’s Spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo told The Maravi Post that the pledge still reviving only that the man of God wanted Christian Youth Association of Malawi (CYAM) to put house in order before the funds are released.

Nyondo disclosed that it’s unfortunate that CYAMA never submitted the project document which the prophet wanted to sponsor and fund through the K20 million pledge.

“They just keep asking for the money—something we feel that they won’t use the cash for the cause of the youths.

“As such we channeled the money to supporting youths through provision of bursaries to out-of-school students in four secondary schools in Malawi”, says Nyondo.

He adds, “Currently, we are supporting over 120 students across Malawi. Later this year, we will be officially handing over a secondary school we have built in Rumphi District. Half of the youths going to this school will be studying free.

“However, our pledge to CYAMA still stands. The moment they provide us with project documents, we will support them”.

In January 2017 CYAMA organized a business symposium in Malawi’s commercial capital Blantyre where it was targeting youths that are passionate about venturing into entrepreneurship.

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, South Africa-based President of Shepherd Bushiri Investments and leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) was guest speaker among others.

After the symposium, CYAMA National Coordinator Christopher Chimangeni called the symposium very successful and that they had secured entrepreneurship deals from both individuals and private sector ready to bankroll the youth with viable business concepts.