PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-Divinity College Consortium in South Africa will conifer an honorary doctorate degree in leadership and governance to Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and Prophetess Mary Bushiri of Enlighten Christian Gathereing (ECG) Church on August 15, 2019.

Divinity College Consortium in South Africa Vice Chancellor Archibishop Professor Mvubu announced this on Sunday.

Bushiri’s Public Relations Officer Ephraim Nyondo confirmed of the development in a statement posted on his official facebook page.

“BREAKING YET BIG NEWS!,” wrote Nyondo.

According to the statement, Bushiri and his wife Mary will now be called Professors of Prophecy and Ministry.

The news has excited ECG congregants with many taking the issue to social media to congratulate Bushiri.

Prophet Bushiri is one of African popular men of God.