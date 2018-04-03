PRETORIA- Leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG), Prophet Shepherd Bushiri welcomes media reports that the Hawks are investigating him on allegation of laundering about R15 million monthly to Malawi.

Prophet Bushiri says ordinarily he refrains from issuing rebuttals arguing that it has become important to set the records straight, since in this case, silence may no longer be golden.

The man of God’s response comes hours after The Daily Times on Tuesday reportedly that The Hawks, South Africa’s elite police force, is investigating Prophet Shepard Bushiri for alleged money laundering.

Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, spokesperson for South Africa Police Service (Saps) confirmed on Monday that Bushiri became a person of interest after a tip from some members of his ECG

But Bushiri’s Communications Director, Ephraim Nyondo, said that ECG has not been contacted by the Hawks and is, therefore, not aware of the investigation.

Below is Prophet Bushiri response to the alleged probe of his worth;

“While there hasn’t been any official communication from the Hawks or other related government agencies to this effect, Prophet Bushiri largely welcomes this inquest, to put to rest the wild allegations that have been making the rounds, often promoted by some faceless group, who are bent on dragging the name of the church and the man of God in the mud.

The Hawk’s professionalism would help clear the air and set the records straight. Clearly, ECG which is one of the fastest growing churches in the world has nothing to hide as it has operated under strict compliance to international best practice and commitment to the laws of the land.

Although, these needless distraction – taken from the play book of the same faceless groups that are uncomfortable with ECG’s contribution to the body of Christ, is aimed at slowing us down; our resolve to continue in the advancement of the gospel of Jesus Christ remains unshaken.

The report which is clearly a figment of the imagination of the authors, oscillated from an alleged investigations by the Hawks to “claims by members” of the ECG who said they were paid to “fake miracles.” Needless to say that, this allegations falls flat when put to test, as it is the same old claim that is been rehashed.

The practice in question, clearly negates the spirit and letter of everything the ECG and Prophet Busihiri believes in and there is no way, any entity associated with him can be found indulging in same.

From inception, ECG has continued to attract over 2000 weekly foreign visitors to South Africa, via its weekly and monthly services. The direct and indirect contributions of these visitors to the South African economy cannot be overemphasised.

Through the SBI group, Prophet Bushiri have also contributed in depopulating the unemployment market in South Africa.

We are committed to working with any government agency who so wish to look at our books towards.

We are not ignorant of the clandestine moves by some groups and individuals, but, we take solace in the established fact, which says, that, “no matter how far falsehood travels, it would eventually be overtaken by truth.” The truth will surely prevail.

According to South Africa media reports, Bushiri’s mercurial raise to fame and power has been phenomenal. He is the only prophet who has been able to fill the 94,000 capacity FNB Stadium in Johannesburg to date and has featured on BBC and other global television networks.

The Hawks are South Africa’s most feared crime-busting police force working under the Priority Crime Investigations Department.

The Hawks are accredited for the work they have done on the Gupta family, friends to former president Jacob Zuma.

The investigation on Bushiri may also potentially reveal how wealthy the man of God has become since he migrated to South Africa where he set up ECG.

He claims to have business interests in banking, mining, telecoms and the hospitality industry.

The controversial preacher made global headlines when he was captured floating on air and again when he released another video showing angels in his church.

On Monday, South African tabloids were awash with the story on Bushiri, saying the Hawks are looking into allegations of money laundering, pertaining to about R15 million which is said to be transferred from South Africa into Malawi every month.

Apparently, according to South African newspapers, when the money arrives in Malawi, it is cleaned illegally by buying property and investments.

But The Daily Times could not independently verify the claims.

Meanwhile, the man of God continued his benevolence activities in Malawi announcing a K15 million financial support to Salima District Council, to help lessen the impact of disaster on most families in the district.