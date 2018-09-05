PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) on Wednesday announced that Prophet Shepherd Bushiri will hold a historic crusade in Malawi slated for September 29, 2018 at the Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in the capital Lilongwe.

In a press statement signed by ECG Communication Director, Ephraim Nyondo made available to The Maravi Post, says the conference is part of the 2018/2019 Global Prophetic Tour which the Prophet launched in January 2018 during the 2017/2018 Crossover Event at Africa’s largest soccer cathedral, FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Global Prophetic Tour is a means which Prophet Bushiri is using to meet ECG’s 2018 goals of winning 2 Million Souls for Jesus Christ. So far, the Prophet has already been to Kenya, Nigeria, Australia, South Sudan, USA, South Korea and several parts of South Africa.

This September the tour goes to Dubai, Tanzania and Malawi. The tour continues in October with a giant crusade in Uganda.

“As ECG we are in an overdrive. We want to bring as many souls to Jesus as possible. It is our mandate as saints as given by our Lord Jesus Christ. The whole world must receive Jesus and those that did already should renew their faith. We will stop at nothing,” said Nyondo ECG Communication Director.

The Malawi crusade promises fireworks because we expect over 20 000 people flying in the country from different parts of the world. This presents a great tourism opportunity for Malawi as the people will need descent accommodation, transportation, meals and other forms of recreation.