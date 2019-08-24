PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, South Africa-based President of Shepherd Bushiri Investments and leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) on Saturday disputed social media’s circulation photo of the embattled Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah being at the church for prayers.

The photo in question shows Ansah paying attentively to sermons monitored by ECG’s prophetic channel.

But Prophet Bushiri’s spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo denied the church hosting her for prayers.

Nyondo told The Maravi Post that the said photo is fake just want to drag the prophet into petty politics.

This comes amid Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) calls for Ansah to resign for mismanagement of May 21 polls.

Currently, whereabout of MEC chair Ansah is not known but Maravi Post early this month reported that she was hiding in UK amid protests.