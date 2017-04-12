South Africa-based Malawian Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, who is also founder of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church, has accused his former personal assistant and Public Relations Officer (PRO), Kelvin Sulungwe for creating “ridiculous story” line to launch personal attacks against him and his family, as a payback for being fired.

Sulungwe was fired last year together with other ECG Church officials for being a “conman,” and “internet fraudster” that aimed at soliciting funds from Bushiri in the name of reputation management.

After being fired, Sulungwe peacefully started his own business under Creative Media Company Kanopy Life.

However, after Bushiri hired a Nation Publications Limited (NPL) journalist Ephraim Nyirenda as Communication Director for the entire ECG ministry and Shepherd Bushiri Investments (SBI) businesses last week, Sulungwe started attacking his former boss.

The most recent attack was the renaming and redesigning of all Facebook pages that were being used to communicate information regarding Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Ministries as well as the ECG Church.

According to the statement issued on Tuesday by Prophet Bushiri’s media team, as well as his public communication advisor, the Facebook pages have been renamed to “Sword Global Ministries,” “CAGC Church,” as well as “Prophet Sam Megas” by Sulungwe.

“We would like to make it known, that we are, in no way, a part of the facade. The man behind this dubious act, is Kelvin Sulugwe, the former PRO of the Prophet. With unknown intent, he and his team have taken these pages, to use for parallel entities,” reads part of the statement.

The Shepherd Bushiri communications team is therefore, urging all Prophet Bushiri followers and ECG members to disassociate themselves from such pages as they no longer serve their primary purpose of communicating information regarding Prophet Bushiri (aka Major 1) and the ministry.

However, Sulungwe is yet to respond to the accusation.