…In that vision, the Lord said to me particularly, ‘Pray for your President’

Prophet T.B. Joshua says the “lamenting, complaining and all that should be stopped and resort to prayer for your President” because he is a human being and that “no man is perfect on earth”.

The founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) claims that he has decided to ignore his earlier decision to stop making prophecies surrounding the things happening around the world due to the vision he saw last month about the president.

The vision, said Prophet T.B. Joshua, concerns the nation of Nigeria and its president, Mr Muhammadu Buhari.

“I was in a vision three weeks ago. I have been praying. In that vision, the Lord said to me particularly, ‘Pray for your President’ – that is the voice of God.

“Our President, Muhammadu Buhari – I have been praying for him. The instruction from God is above. Pray for protection – for God to protect him” declares the televangelist.

Prophet T.B. Joshua said he had travelled outside Lagos to pray for Buhari who reports indicate he has been battling a lifelong illness.

Buhari was was reelected in February despite being outside the country for several weeks seeking treatment. Upon his return, he battled a hoax that he had been replaced by a clone.