SCOAN (Photo: Emmanuel TV)

LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-The Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) Prophet T.B Joshua has released some prophetic words as September begins.

Prophet T.B Joshua released the prophetic words during the SCOAN September 1st church service in Lagos, Nigeria.

The clergyman declared that “The way out for you has come! The way out for your career has come! The way out for your business has come! The way out for your health has come!The way out for your marriage has come, in the name of Jesus Christ!”

In a related development, SCOAN has released a clip to play down the controversy associated with the testimony shared by a Sierra Leonean government official named Fatmata Edna Kargbo – the Chief Protocol Officer of President Julius Maada Bio – at The Synagogue led by T.B. Joshua.

Concise News reports that Kargbo’s testimony of ‘God’s blessings in her life’ after visiting Joshua’s church in Lagos, Nigeria, sparked public concern in Sierra Leone.

She was invited for questioning by Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commission after insinuations were rife at the speed of her apparent rise in wealth.

Subsequently, she was tentatively relieved of her duties by the Presidency.

However, Joshua’s television channel, Emmanuel TV, released the video of Kargbo’s actual testimony, which she shared on Sunday 21st July 2019.

According to Kargbo, after visiting SCOAN – “the house I constructed for 10 years without finishing – in exactly 14 years, I was able to complete it through the grace of God!”

A letter from then President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma to Joshua, requesting his assistance in the nation to battle Ebola, is revealed, alongside a donation of $50,000 to Sierra Leone and 4,000 bottles of ‘Anointing Water’ to help curb the spread of the disease.

Relief materials were sent in a private jet chartered to the tune of US$50,000 – and the regions where the ‘water’ reached were later said to be declared Ebola-free.