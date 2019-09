LONDON-(MaraviPost)-Nehanda TV gives you a sneak peek of Prophet Uebert Angel’s 14 acre mansion in the United Kingdom which has an impressive three lakes.

The Spirit Embassy: GoodNews Church founder Prophet Uebert Angel celebrated his 41st birthday with an exclusive party for 70 guests.

The theme for the party was Arabian and saw all the male guests dressed in “Polyester Hijab Wraps” on their heads. Two live camels were even brought to the house to set the Arabian scene.

Source: nehandatv.com