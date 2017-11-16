The Public Accounts Committee (Pac) of Parliament is accusing government for barring it to probe the alleged K236 billion misappropriate fund.

The committee through its chairperson Alekeni Menyani said this on Tuesday in Parliament when he was to Government Chief Whip Henry Mussa’s pronouncement that the issue was in the hands of the committee.

The figure was initially pegged at K577 billion.

The development made Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Goodall Gondwe to rose and asked if it was in order Menyani to talk about K577 billion when it was made clear that such a figure was just a preliminary forecast.

“Number two; is it in order that we should be talking about the audit of K236 billion when we know that, in fact an audit is being undertaken at Nao [National Audit Office] and that we are likely to have a report before the end of year.

“That has been stated and we know the auditor who is auditing K236 billion and, in fact, if you look at your budget, government did contribute K500 million. So, it is not a question of government not contributing,” Gondwe said.

But Speaker of Parliament, Richard Msowoya, said the issue of K236 billion cashgate lies solely in the hands of the committee and other Members of Parliament and that Malawians are looking up to the committee on the issue.

Msowoya said he knew that money is a problem but, through his office, the committee should make a submission for facilitation of the process.