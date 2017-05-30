MANA.Blantyre, May 30: Neno Police is keeping in custody 32-year-old Arnold Rhodgers on suspicion that he murdered his nine-year-old nephew eight years ago.

The district’s police spokesperson, Raphael Kaliati, said the nephew Madalitso Jackson was allegedly being accused of practicing witchcraft in the village when he was staying with Rhodgers in Neno.

“In 2009, the uncle decided to take the boy back to his (Jackson’s) biological parents in Ntcheu. Upon reaching the district, the suspect failed to locate the whereabouts of the child’s father and just abandoned the boy in Ntcheu without any guardian and went back to Neno,” Kaliati said.

He further said that after some months, rumors started circulating in the village that the child was not left in Ntcheu but he was killed by the uncle.

“The matter was then reported to Matope Police roadblock where enquiries started and upon hearing this, the suspect fled his home and was nowhere to be found,” said Kaliati adding that Rhodgers resurfaced this year.

According to the Police PRO, the suspect was arrested by members of the public and was brought to Neno Police on 20 May and is still in police custody pending further investigations.

Rhodgers comes from George Village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Symon in Neno.