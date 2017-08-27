LILONGWE, Sunday, August 27, 2017, (MaraviPost): The Public Sector Reforms Sectorial Conferences held from 21st August to 25th August 2017 at Capital Hotel ended on a high note

The Office of the President and Cabinet, in its role to generate and support the implementation of reforms organised sectorial conferences on reforms, aimed at sharing experiences in the pursuit of achieving the transformation agenda as espoused by His Excellency the State President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

The conferences brought together 10 Ministries, 56 Parastatals, 265 individuals from the Ministries and parastatals. The following sectors formed the sectorial conferences: Education, Agriculture, Water and Economic Sectors, Health and Social Sectors, Transport and Infrastructure, and ICT Sectors and Energy and Industry Sectors.

We are pleased to report that all the invited Organisations and Ministries were ably represented at the conference at the highest levels of Organisations, and that they shared their achievements and challenges in the implementation of the reforms agenda.

Most importantly, each sector came up with recommendations that will deepen and entrench reforms in the various sectors.

The recommendations will be submitted to His Excellency the State President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, for his approval and will then be shared to the public so that Malawians know what is obtaining in the pursuit of reforms.

Seodi White, Chief Director for Public Service emphasized to The Maravi Post that, Government Reforms are EXCITING. Reforms are difficult. Hard things are hard. Reforms require tenacity and hope. Participants of the conferences chose hope and tenacity. They became inspired by the many registered successes as well as by the possibilities of more success through the recommendations made at the conference. The Public Sector Reforms Management Unit in the Office of the President and Cabinet, remains deeply grateful to all conference participants for their high level participation as well as for their deep commitment to ensure that reforms work.