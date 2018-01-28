By Chikondi Manjawira

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Puma Energy in conjunction with Blantyre Press Club (BPC) on Saturday planted 6000 trees at Mudi catchment area and Soche hill in an effort to combat adverse effects of deforestation and climate change.

Speaking after tree planting exercise, Puma Managing Director Dr Davis Lanjesi said his office in collaboration with the media grouping intends to plant at least 20,000 trees in the 20l7/20l8 nation forestry season in different parts of the country.

“So far, we have planted about 200, 000 trees in Blantyre, Zomba, Machinga, Lilongwe (Dzalanyama), Liwonde and Nkhatabay to ensure that bare grounds are covered with vegetation.

“Our aim is to ensure that we restore forests and also minimize siltation on river banks so that our friends like Energy Generation Company (Egenco) should have better flow of water that will enable them to generate enough electricity therefore boosting the country’s economy,” he explained.

Dr Langesi said planting trees at Mudi catchment area will therefore go a long way in increasing water levels hence having enough water supply to customers.

In his part, Blantyre Water Board Chairman James Naphambo described the initiative as significance since Mudi dam provides up to ten percent of the water to the residents.

“These trees will therefore assist the area to have enough vegetation cover to conserve water in so doing assist us to meet our objective of supplying people of Blantyre with water,” he said.

He therefore urged people to plant and look after the planted trees to bring back the lost glory.

According to Blantyre Press Club President Blessings Kanache, the club in collaboration with Puma Energy intends to plant one million trees in different places of the country in afforestartion and reafforestation drive.

Late in the day, Puma Energy and Blantyre Press Club also planted 3500 trees at Soche Hills.