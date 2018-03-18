By Chikondi Manjawira

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Puma Energy has urged the public to employ alternative source of energy such as Electricity and Gas in an effort to protect forests.

Puma Energy Managing Director Dr Davies Lanjesi made the remarks on Saturday during tree planting exercise at Chikumbu and Makanjira Villages in Traditional Authority (T.A) Kunthembwe, Blantyre.

Dr Lanjesi observed that there are numerous ways people could use different forms of energy for cooking at household level rather than the use of Charcoal.

“Charcoal burning is the biggest challenge in Malawi because it contributes to erratic rainfalls which affects crops and disturb water levels in different rivers thereby posing a challenge in hydro-power generation,” he said.

He said time had come that people need to be sensitized on adverse effects of using Charcoal as source of energy for cooking and also encouraged them to plant more trees to restore the environment.

“I think it is high time the country started exploring other source of energy apart from Charcoal so that, together, we conserved environment accordingly.

“This year, Puma in conjunction with Blantyre Press Club target to plant trees along Shire River banks and Kunthembwe is close to Likhubula river which takes water to Shire River. We believe having planted 6000 trees in this area will bring back the lost glory,” he said.

In his remarks Blantyre Press Club President Blessings Kanache said the tree planting exercise complement government’s effort in ensuring that bare grounds are covered with vegetation.

“We understand that government is undertaking a number of programs to re-afforestate areas along Shire River basin and for Malawi to have enough rains we need to plant trees along such catchment areas hence the exercise,” he said.

Commenting on charcoal burning, Kanache said: “We are aware that charcoal burning is rampant in the area and we came to sensitize the community to desist from engaging in such malpractice instead they should plant more trees and take care of them.”

Senior Chief Kunthembwe thanked Blantyre Press Club and Puma Energy for taking tree planting exercise to his area pledging to protect the planted trees to achieve 100 percent survival rate.

Senior Chief Kunthembwe therefore disclosed that he has instituted punitive measures to punish those alleged to engage in wanton cutting down of trees.

So far Puma and Blantyre Press Club have planted more than 20,000 trees in this tree planting season.