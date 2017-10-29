LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- Qoncept Creative has teamed up with Britains Got Talent 2017 series finalist Daliso Chaponda, for his 5th comedy tour of Malawi that is dubbed “President of Laughfrica.”

A lot of diversification has been thrown into the planned shows, as musician Patience Namadingo is one of the acts expected to perform.

The platform will offer Chaponda the opportunity to also perform some musical comedy, his new line of artistry.

Also performing will be local upcoming sharp comic, Prince Chikweba, and Zimbabwean Carl Joshua Ncube who will be the shows’ host.

Ncube has previously performed with Chaponda in 2013 during his 3rd show called “Presidents of Laughfrica,” alongside Ugandan Patrick Salvador.

Creative Director for Qoncept Creative, Qabaniso Malewezi (aka Q) told The Maravi Post in an interview on Sunday, that the preparations for the shows are going on very well, and people should expect well-organized shows that will start on time, full of entertainment, and excitement.

“We have finished our sponsorship drive and we are about to start the marketing campaign for the show. Tickets are already in the outlets, and people have already started buying more, especially the bulk tickets,” said Malewezi.

The tour will feature two performances. The first one on 24th November will be held at Victoria Gardens in Blantyre. The second show is slated for 25th November at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICCI in Lilongwe.

According to Q, the artists that have been assembled, will bring their A-game and he beamed his excitement as this will be Qoncept Creative’s first show in Blantyre.

“This will be our first show in Blantyre, and we cannot wait to pull it off. Patience is diversifying his style of performances and this event is ideal for him to showcase his other creative side. As for Prince, you can be assured that he will bring down the house with laughter,” he said.

Tickets will be strictly sold in advance. Both shows will start at 8 PM. They can be accessed at Victoria Gardens, Fifteen 15, Mugg and Bean, Poly Steers, Veg Delight in Blantyre while in the capital they are available at Crossroads Hotel, Umodzi Park, Foodworths and Ulendo Travel Group.