By Patricia Mtungila-MEC Stringer

United Transformation Movement (UTM) has promised to scrap out the quarter system of selecting students into public universities as soon as Dr Saulos Chilima’s UTM is voted into power.

UTM presidential running mate Dr Micheal Usi said this at a campaign rally held at Kaviwale Primary School in Mzuzu on Friday.

Said Usi: “Do not be lied to, the some leaders do not care for people in this Country. If you have heard that in this Nation there are heartless people, then it is the people who forced the quarter system on other people’s children.

“What competes in class is not tribes, it is brains. if you are intelligent, you are intelligent. Quarter system is evil, Quarter system ends on 21 May when you vote for the UTM Government.”

Usi also told his supporters that corruption in the DPP is so endemic that, like a ‘cancer’, the DPP Government must be voted out to save the future of Malawians. .

He cited failure by ADMARC to procure grains, persistent drug shortage in public hospitals and rampant allegations of corruption in the use of public funds as some of the examples that warranty the exit of the DPP-led Government.

“When we get into power, our aim is not to punish them because God loves them all, we are not going to torture them, we will simply arrest those that have stolen, but when we get into power only those who have stolen.

“A beautiful woman who came to the hospital and we told her that we will amputate your leg to save your life from cancer, so when we are removing the DPP Government, we are not hating them, we are simply removing them so that Malawians can live,” said Usi.

And Leonard Njikho the UTM candidate for MP in Mzuzu called on Mzuzu residents to vote for him as MP and for Dr Chilima as President citing the DPP Government’s alleged failure to construct the modern youth centre.

“Let me tell you my brothers and sisters, those people[the DPP Government] promised to construct a state-of the art youth centre near Grand Palace , to-date they have not even put a foundation. This was after these plans were already approved in Parliament. They are spreading lies claiming that they will bring development to the people of Mzuzu but there is nothing on the ground,” said Njikho.

But the Democratic Progressive Party candidate for MP in Mzuzu, Kenneth Sanga last week told DPP supporters at a rally at Zolozolo that people should not listen to Dr Chilima’s UTM. He argued that that Chilima is a ‘traitor’ who cannot be trusted to run the Country.

And in recent months, MEC and civil society have increasingly called on all political parties to focus on selling their ideologies rather than castigating opponents in a bid to ensure that there are peaceful campaigns ahead of the Tripartite Elections on May 21, 2019.