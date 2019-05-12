R Kelly daughter Joan Lee says she had to drop out of college because her father stopped paying her tuition fees.

The singer claims he thought she did not enroll and so he had no bills to pay.

Joann Lee, aka Buku Abi, is said to have been attending a California art school until when she tried signing up for classes for the next semester but got denied because of an unpaid bill which is R. Kelly’s responsibility until she turns 23.

According to Lailas News, this was an agreement on child support made by the singer with his ex-wife Drea.

R Kelly daughter claims he cut her off last year without any warning and she had no choice but to drop out.

According to TMZ, he also stopped paying for the apartment she was staying while in college and so was forced to move out as well.