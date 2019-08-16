Reporting on yahoo News says, R. Kelly did not feel like going to court today for his abuse case in Chicago and it seems the judge was not too pleased about it.

Kelly was supposed to appear in a Cook County courtroom on Thursday but Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Jennifer Gonzalez said the singer “refused transport” from the federal lockup in downtown Chicago, reports NBC News.

“The defendant was to be brought to court today. That was all worked out. The sheriffs were going to be bringing him over,” Gonzalez said. “As I understand it, he refused transport and so that is why the defendant is not before your honor today.”

Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, said the depiction of Kelly refusing transport was “not 100-percent true” but did not go into greater detail.

“I don’t want to discuss matters that I discussed with the U.S. Marshals Service in open court,” Greenberg said. “Suffice it to say, the Marshal Service says that moving Mr. Kelly is a large undertaking.”

Kelly’s next hearing is on September 17 and the judge made a point to say that Kelly needed to be there.