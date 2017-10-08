A Rab Processors Company employee was tragically on Tuesday after the company’s warehouse wall collapsed and fell on him at Kanengo in Lilongwe, officials confirmed.

Kanengo police spokesperson, Salome Zgambo Chibwana, identified the deceased as Kondwani Chibwana, who was the company’s casual worker.

According to Kanengo police spokesperson, one of the company’s senior officer, Operations Manager, Naimu Gulamu told the law enforcers that at the time the incident happened, he was busy in his office when he heard people shouting outside.

“He decided to go out and find out what had happened and was surprised to see people rushing to the company’s warehouse.

“He then followed to see what had transpired only to find out that the wall of the warehouse had fallen on one of the causal labourers, identified as Kondwani,” said The Police spokesperson.

She further said Gulamu immediately arranged to transport the victim to the hospital and at the same time informed the police about the accident.

But according to him the victim was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Kamuzu Central Hospital.

Salome Chibwana said police are still investigating the matter to establish the cause of the fall of the wall.

Meanwhile, the deceased is still at the Kamuzu central hospital mortuary, for identification and postmortem.