CHITIPA-(MaraviPost)-Two children are feared to have died from rabies; this follows the outbreak in Chitipa district.

The district health office this week disclosed that ten cases of the disease have been reported since the outbreak the in past week.

Chitipa Senior veterinary officer Samson Kaonga told The Maravi Post that his office is currently recording over nineteen cases daily.

Kaonga is therefore, advising residents not to keep more than two dogs per household as the control measure of the disease.

He however, assured the nation that his office was taking cover to arrest and contain the spread of the outbreak in the district to other surrounding areas.

The outbreak of the disease defeats the country’s efforts to fight against rabies through an annual dog vaccination campaign.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), rabies is a viral disease that causes inflammation of the brain in humans and other mammals. It can lead to death when affected person or animal are untreated.

The disease’ early symptoms including fever and tingling at the site of exposure with other signs such as violent movements, uncontrolled excitement, fear of water, an inability to move parts of the body, confusion, and loss of consciousness.