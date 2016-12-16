LILONGWE-(MaraviPost) :-The Malawian registered Rach Family Trust and U.K based Malawian of Indian origin, has bankrolled Malawi national netball team’s operations with a lucrative five-year sponsorship deal of MK600 million.

The Rach Family Trust also donated K5 million to Netball Association of Malawi (Nam) for its administrative purposes.

The development comes barely a month after Airtel ended the MK360 million sponsorship romance with the Malawi Queens.

Speaking after unveiling the lucrative package on Friday in the capital Lilongwe, the Trust’s Chairman, Ravi Rach disclosed that the sponsorship was based on outstanding performance the Queens displayed in international competitions, which include finishing third at the recent Fast 5 World Netball Series in Australia.

Rach said the Queens successes in international tournaments was a recipe for the sponsorship hence wanted to invest hugely in the team that it continues to achieve the number one status in the world.

“We hope the team will be able to achieve the number one status through this sponsorship, which will enable them prepare thoroughly for international tournaments in including the 2018 World Cup to be hosted by Australia”, said Rach.

Outlining details of the sponsorship package, the Trusts legal advisor Chipiliro Mpinganjira described the K600million as a great investment in netball circles.

“What is being signed on paper is the K600m amount, which will carter for equipment, kits, training and participation in international completions.

“However, there were other proposals by Nam like construction of a modern netball court, introduction of a national netball league and exposure of netball players to foreign agents and teams, which have already got approval from the Trust. These will be implemented outside the sponsorship package”, said Mpinganjira.

Both Nam President Rose Chinunda and Director of Sports in the Ministry of Labor, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development Jameson Ndalama minced their words but lauding the Rich Family Trust for the timely intervention.

They said the sponsorship will improve netball standards in the country which is covering a number of areas of developing the sport.

Ndalama therefore pledged governments support to the partnership between Nam and Trust to ensure the sponsorship bears more fruits with more international medals.