LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Eight learners at Nthang’ombe Primary School in Lilongwe have been injured after a heavy rainstorm hit the school and surrounding houses, rendering at least seven families homeless on Sunday night.

Chairperson of the school committee Thokozani Hitler Mbewe while confirming the development said the storm also blew off the roofs of four school blocks and the office of the head teacher.

“People are in dire need of food items because what they had has been damaged. They also need shelter and bedding as they have lost all they had to the storm.

School books that were kept in the office of the head teacher have as well been damaged,” Mbewe said.

He added that the injured pupils were lodging at the school in preparation for the Primary School Leaving Certificate Examinations (PSLCE).

“Those who were injured severely were taken to the area’s health centre,” he said.

Prior to the year’s rainy season, the department of meteorology and climate change warned that some parts of the country will experience natural disasters such as floods to ‘above-normal’ rainfall.

In reaction, government through the Department of Disaster Management has been re-positioning to address the impact of any possible disaster.