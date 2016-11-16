BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Cecilia Kasambara, sister to former Justice Minister Raphael Kasambara, has passed on, Maravi Post has learnt.



According to impeccable sources, Cecilia died at Zomba Central Hospital after collapsing at Zomba maximum prison while visiting her brother.

It is reported that Kasambara’s sister on Monday went to visit her brother at Zomba prison where he is serving a 13 years jail sentence for conspiracy to murder former Budget Director Paul Mphwiyo.

It is said that Kasambara’s condition at prison shocked her and she suddenly collapsed due to high blood pressure.

“She resorted to high blood pressure making her go into comma. She was operated in the head where blood clots were removed. Today (Monday) at noon, Cecilia Kasambara breathed her last,” said the source.

According to the bereaved family, body of Cecilia Kasambara who is also wife to Mr Chirwa, has been taken to Nkhata bay for burial.

Until her death,Cecilia Kasambara,was Secretary of the Blantyre Chapter and Vice National Secretary of Friends of Ugandan Martyrs.