The Egypt Football Association (EFA) president Hany Abo Rida says that fasting ahead of the World Cup affected the Pharaoh’s campaign in Russia.

The squad chose to fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan that ended the day before Egypt’s opening game.

Egypt lost all of its group games to Uruguay, hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia.

“It affected us badly, I talked with them before the World Cup but they refused (to break their fasting),” Abo Rida said.

“We ended Ramadan one day before Uruguay but the fasting affected them.”

“I can assure, many Arabian countries made their players break their fasting,” Abo Rida added.